Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Soweto Gospel Choir has 'Hope' for HEART

Updated July 18 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 4:14pm
The Soweto Gospel Choir's latest show, 'Hope' includs works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Picture supplied.
The Soweto Gospel Choir's latest show, 'Hope' includs works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Picture supplied.

Tickets are now on sale for the Soweto Gospel Choir's performance at the Margaret River HEART on August 16 at 7.30pm.

