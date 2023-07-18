Soweto Gospel Choir has 'Hope' for HEART

Tickets are now on sale for the Soweto Gospel Choir's performance at the Margaret River HEART on August 16 at 7.30pm.
Presented by Andrew Kay, the triple Grammy Award-winning gospel superstars have been spreading joy and lifting spirits since 2002.
The latest tour brings 'Hope' to town - an all-new concert celebrating songs and anthems from the Freedom movement of Nelson Mandela's South Africa, back to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King's 1950's America.
Choir Master Shimmy Jiyane said the show was a particularly special one for everyone in the choir.
"These are the songs that we grew up on; that inspired us and that keep inspiring us," Jiyane said.
"'Hope' showcases how the power of song and the power of performance can inspire and soundtrack real change."
'Hope' opens with a rousing program of South African freedom songs, before the repertoire echoes down through time to the music of the United States, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.
Formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music, the Soweto Gospel Choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto.
The choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world and has received critical acclaim and audience adoration for their powerful renditions of African American spirituals, gospel and folk music.
Tickets (Adult- $89.90, Groups 6+ - $69.90, Youth - $49.90) and further details via www.artsmargaretriver.com
