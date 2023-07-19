Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Little slice of paradise: Locals dive into wine journey

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Margaret River take note - there are a couple of new kids on the winemaking block and they're here to have fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.