Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

SWFL: Augusta Margaret River back to winning ways against Eaton

By Edward Scown
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahn Payne lays a solid tackle on the Boomers defender. Puctures by Edward Scown.
Tahn Payne lays a solid tackle on the Boomers defender. Puctures by Edward Scown.

After some fairly hefty defeats in the past five rounds, the Hawks returned to their winning ways on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.