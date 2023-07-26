Eleven year safety campaign ends in success

After an eleven year campaign, Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) is celebrating the installation of new signs to improve visibility of the campus from Bussell Highway.
Over the recent school holidays, three retroreflective signs in Aircraft Blue were erected to indicate the upcoming school entrance.
Since 2012, MRIS has actively pursued ways to reduce the speed limit outside the school with little success.
"The school's relatively unique situation on Bussell Highway, a primary route for thousands of commuters has been the main reason Main Roads WA has been reluctant to reduce traffic speed," a spokesperson said.
"The installation of signage finally came to fruition after several parents recently contacted Main Roads to share concerns about road safety at MRIS, in particular, for vehicles entering and exiting the highway."
Main Roads Network Operations Manager, Alan Roberts acknowledged that the school was "somewhat difficult to see from the road".
"Motorists approaching and/or passing the school entrance may not be aware of the school, and the vehicle turning movements that may be associated with it," Mr Roberts said.
The surrounding area has become a lot more populous since our school started in 1982...- Wendy Roediger
MRIS Principal, Wendy Roediger said she was thrilled some measures had been taken to make motorists more aware that they were approaching a school.
"The surrounding area has become a lot more populous since our school started in 1982, so we are thankful and relieved to have some signage to increase safety for our families and the general community," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.