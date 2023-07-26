Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Eleven year safety campaign ends in success

By Nicky Lefebvre
July 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Margaret River Independent School principal Wendy Roediger with a new sign installed on Bussell Highway, outside the school campus. Picture supplied.
After an eleven year campaign, Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) is celebrating the installation of new signs to improve visibility of the campus from Bussell Highway.

