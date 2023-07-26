Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Author to speak at Margaret River Library

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:00am
Award winning author Brendan Ritchie will speak at the Margaret River Library tomorrow evening. Pictures supplied.
Ritchie's latest book, Eta Draconis, follows the increasingly risky journey of two sisters as they travel through Western Australia.
Cowaramup local and award winning novelist Brendan Ritchie will share the creative process behind his work and his latest book, Eta Draconis, at a free event on Thursday.

Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

