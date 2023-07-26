'Magic' pony finds his feet

A Margaret River woman has been fined $4000 and barred from owning horses for three years, after her miniature pony was found with severely overgrown and painful hooves.
The decision was handed down in Busselton Magistrates Court last Tuesday, where the 41 year old woman appeared over the discovery of 14-year-old pony, 'Magic', in Cowaramup on October 10, 2022.
Magic was discovered by an RSPCA WA inspector in an overgrown paddock with no access to water, after the organisation received a cruelty report.
According to the RSPCA, Magic was hunched over and struggling to walk or stand.
"The inspector called in an external vet, who noted Magic's hooves were excessively overgrown due to chronic neglect.
"She also found he was suffering from laminitis - a condition causing inflammation inside the hoof - which would have been present for at least six months."
RSPCA WA said the vet advised them Magic was in "extreme pain and required immediate treatment".
"RSPCA WA seized Magic due to suspected animal welfare offences. He was provided pain relief before being removed from the property."
The offender was sentenced under sections 19(1) and 19(3)(h) of the Animal Welfare Act 2002, with the court finding Magic 'suffered harm which could have been alleviated by taking reasonable steps'.
The woman was also ordered to pay $3473.46 in court and care costs to RSPCA WA, and was banned from owning horses for three years, with the exception of three she already owned.
RSPCA WA Inspector Manager Kylie Green said regular hoof care for horses was non-negotiable.
"Hoof care is not about appearances, it's a basic health requirement," she said.
"Overgrown hooves and laminitis can be excruciating for a horse. When you limit a horse's ability to stand, walk and move, you completely diminish their quality of life."
Ms Green said Magic's condition had improved considerably in foster care with RSPCA WA, however the consequences of his neglect would likely be lifelong.
"Magic is so much happier and healthier," she said.
"It's sad that there will be ongoing issues associated with his prolonged neglect. But we're happy to say he has now been adopted by a committed owner and will live a life free from pain and discomfort."
RSPCA WA extended thanks to Dr Alex Rees from Cape Equine Veterinary services for her assistance.
The organisation said it relied heavily on assistance from the public in reporting incidents of suspected cruelty and neglect.
Report suspected cruelty 24/7 on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or at rspcawa.org.au
