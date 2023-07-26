Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Magic' pony finds his feet

July 26 2023 - 5:00pm
When Magic was found in October 2022, he had severely overgrown and painful hooves. Pictures: RSPCA WA
A Margaret River woman has been fined $4000 and barred from owning horses for three years, after her miniature pony was found with severely overgrown and painful hooves.

