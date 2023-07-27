Year's big blockbusters to screen at HEART

Movie lovers have the chance to catch the year's biggest films next month as Margaret River HEART screens Barbie and Oppenheimer in the Main Theatre.
'Barbie' will screen on August 12 at 7pm as well as August 19 at 2pm.
Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.
However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
Venue : Main Theatre
Age Restriction : Check the Classification (CTC)
Consumer Advice : Viewer Discretion is Advised
Ticket Prices : Adult $15 / Conc (pension/health care card holders) $12.50 / ArtsMR Members $11 / Child $10
'Oppenheimer' will screen on August 19 at 7pm.
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.
The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar ® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.
Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography.
Venue : Main Theatre
Age Restriction : Mature Accompanied (MA 15+). Children under the age of 18 years must be accompanied by an adult as the bar will be open.
Consumer Advice : Strong sex scenes and a suicide scene.
Ticket Prices : Adult $15 / Conc (pension/health care card holders) $12.50 / ArtsMR Members $11 / Child $10
Tickets and further details via: www.artsmargaretriver.com
