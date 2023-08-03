Cowaramup stories come alive thanks to local artists | Photos

NAIDOC Day celebrations were in full swing at Cowaramup Primary School last week as students and staff welcomed Wadandi custodian Mitchella Hutchins and elder Vivan Brockman-Webb to the school.
"We were so thrilled to start our day with an all-school acknowledgement led by Mitchella Hutchins," CPS teacher Leesa Mathers said.
"Mitchella shared her story of the Cowara bird and its significance to Cowaramup.
"The koolanga (children) then joined Mitchella in singing the 'Kaya' song to commence our annual NAIDOC Day."
Each year the school marks NAIDOC Day with various creative and cultural activities, including art, storytelling and dance, with students from all grades taking part.
"The activities this year included Elaine Clocherty's land art design of the Cowara bird, and Michelle and Cara from Weaving Stories of Boodja led a compilation of making 100 Cowara birds to commemorate our 100 years," Ms Mathers said.
"There was paint making from natural resources, mural paintings, dance, face painting, rock painting, animal art, drawing symbols, boomerang and spear throwing.
"What an amazing day for our students, teachers and families.
"The activities were so creative and engaging."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
