Open Studios artists turning beach trash into treasures

Not many people would consider heading to the beach during the coldest winter months a fruitful endeavour, but for Cowaramup artist Soleil Heimlich, it's the perfect time to collect some vital pieces to help her back in the studio.
A mixed media and upcycling artist, Soleil has been braving the winter weather and taking to her local beaches to collect marine debris and is calling for donations from her fellow beachcombers in the lead up to Margaret River Region Open Studios next month.
She said she had started the work three years ago, and needed all different kinds of colours and textures for her work.
"Beside marine rope I also take plastics and all kinds of things that get washed up on the beach," Soleil said.
She hopes to reduce the amount of plastic in our ocean and landfill a little step at a time, combining found materials with pen sketches or etched prints.
"In the past people have collected a jar or a bag over time and then I picked them up or now I also have a studio in Cowaramup where people can drop them at 5 Jersey Street."
Also taking part in this year's Open Studios, Sarah Scheltema's work bears a strong underlying environmental message.
'Recycle, upcycle and re use' are at the forefront of her thoughts when creating new pieces. Based in Margaret River, Sarah has been exploring the idea of using 'rescued' and recycled pallet wood to design and create pieces with a distinct environmental message.
She has designed a range of work demonstrating how it is possible to create items of functional and beautiful artwork, furniture and garden pieces by utilising and beautifying 'unwanted' raw materials that are readily available.
Also based in Margaret River, Taiwan-born ceramic artist Yu-Hua Lan uses organic seeds, shell forms and other natural materials, transforming them into sculpture, jewellery, and pottery.
Yu-Hua aims to connect emotionally with her audience by exploring the healing potential of cooperation, nature and making.
Open Studios allows people to meet with artists in their studios, workshops and galleries, allowing a greater connection with the creative process while discovering hidden parts of the region.
This year marks the 10th iteration of the event, with 166 artists signing on to open their doors from September 9 to 24.
Participating artists include Leon Pericles, Lauren Wilhelm, Rebecca Cool, Lesley Meaney, Ian Daniell, John Miller, Mary-Lynne Stratton, Rachel Coad, and Christian Fletcher.
For the full program and event guide, visit www.mrropenstudios.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
