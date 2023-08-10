Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Open Studios artists turning beach trash into treasures

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
August 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not many people would consider heading to the beach during the coldest winter months a fruitful endeavour, but for Cowaramup artist Soleil Heimlich, it's the perfect time to collect some vital pieces to help her back in the studio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.