Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Forces combined for fight

August 2 2023 - 11:30am
After decades on tackling arums on his own, former market gardener Peter Wren says there is now a groundswell of effort and assistance in place to fight arum lilies. Pictures supplied.
More success stories are emerging as Nature Conservation's Arum Lily Blitz ramps up, including at Deepdene near Augusta where landholders, volunteers and agencies are combining forces to fight the toxic weed.

