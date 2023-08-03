Secure a rare slice of Ecovillage life in Witchcliffe

The launch of new real estate agency, Village Homes Realty has been billed the 'new face' of sustainable property sales in the Margaret River region.
The licensed real estate agency began operations from its shared sales office in the Witchcliffe Ecovillage earlier this month.
"With the specialist knowledge we have gained from years of working for the Ecovillage developer, it puts us in a good position to effectively sell these strata titled properties, which share complex and extensive community owned infrastructure, land, renewable energy systems and governance structures," explained VHR sales representative and Ecovillage Marketing Manager, Jo Thierfelder.
Jo said despite sharing office premises and sales staff, VHR was a wholly separate entity from Sustainable Settlements, the developer of the Witchcliffe Ecovillage.
"We identified a need for a real estate agency that understood the nuances of the Ecovillage, so sellers received knowledgeable advice and potential buyers were well informed about all the details of this innovative development."
The first listing to be offered by the agency is also the first established property to be listed for sale in the Ecovillage.
"However, it is a very regretful sale, and we don't expect to see properties of this exceptional calibre come up very often at the Ecovillage."
Jo said the Ecovillage was "pushing the boundaries of what it means to live sustainably within a modern regional community setting".
While VHR will initially focus on selling privately owned properties within the development, the agency is expected to grow to service the surrounding region.
The next Home Open is on Saturday, 5 August from 3:00pm to 3:45pm.
For more info call (08) 9717 9722, email sales@villagehomesrealty.com.au or visit www.villagehomesrealty.com.au
All pictures by Lauren Trickett Photography.
