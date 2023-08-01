Support spreads for Men's Shed

In a short presentation after the Men's Shed exposed their values and invited the Leeuwin Smash Repair Centre to support the Shed's five core tenets, namely - to contribute to an individual's lifelong learning by building their capacity and enhancing their skills; to respect diversity and the natural environment; to strengthen community connections by involving the public; to develop innovative solutions that respond to local needs; and perhaps most important of all, to provide a safe and supporting environment for mental wellbeing.

