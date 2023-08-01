Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Support spreads for Men's Shed

Updated August 1 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Chair of the Margaret River Men's Shed, Terry Hutchings (left) presenting a Corporate Membership Certificate to Murray and Claire Foster - owners of the Leeuwin Panel Smash Repair Centre. Picture supplied.
In a major innovation, the Margaret River Men's Shed has attracted a number of local businesses to support the Shed's primary aims by becoming Corporate Members - a new category of membership believed to be the first of its kind for Men's Sheds in Australia.

