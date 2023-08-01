Support spreads for Men's Shed

In a major innovation, the Margaret River Men's Shed has attracted a number of local businesses to support the Shed's primary aims by becoming Corporate Members - a new category of membership believed to be the first of its kind for Men's Sheds in Australia.
Amongst the first to sign up is the Leeuwin Panel Smash Repair Centre in Burton Road. New owners, Murray and Claire Foster indicated they were looking for a way to integrate their business into the community fabric of the town, that went beyond their commercial interests.
In a short presentation after the Men's Shed exposed their values and invited the Leeuwin Smash Repair Centre to support the Shed's five core tenets, namely - to contribute to an individual's lifelong learning by building their capacity and enhancing their skills; to respect diversity and the natural environment; to strengthen community connections by involving the public; to develop innovative solutions that respond to local needs; and perhaps most important of all, to provide a safe and supporting environment for mental wellbeing.
Our personnel get access to the Shed's resources, and we get to contribute to the wellbeing of others. It's a win-win.- Murray Foster
The Fosters grabbed the opportunity with alacrity.
"This was exactly what we were looking for," Claire said of the arrangement.
"It's a good investment for only a $1000 annual membership fee. That's less than $20 a week.
"I'd encourage other businesses to join."
It was the fifth value especially, which captured Murray's interest.
"Mental health is an increasingly important social issue," Murray said.
"We work all day repairing crash vehicles. We're mindful of the potential stress, anxiety, trauma and other mental effects that vehicle accidents may have on individuals, as well as their families.
"We'd been looking for a way to contribute to our local community. Corporate Membership of the Margaret River Men's Shed is a perfect fit.
"Our personnel get access to the Shed's resources, and we get to contribute to the wellbeing of others. It's a win-win!"
Local businesses and organisations which have recently joined the Shed as Corporate Members include River Dental, and the Margaret River Medical Centre.
If your business would like to participate, call Terry Hutchings on 0428 909 198.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.