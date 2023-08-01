Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

New collaboration to help endangered cockatoos

Updated August 1 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brewhouse owners Aaron Brown (left) and Iliya Hastings with Peta Lierich from Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (centre).
Brewhouse owners Aaron Brown (left) and Iliya Hastings with Peta Lierich from Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (centre).

Locals and visitors can enjoy a pint and help save our endangered cockatoos thanks to a collaboration between Nature Conservation Margaret River Region and Margaret River Brewhouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.