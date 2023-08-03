$100m Powerball: Last chance to secure tickets to draw

Western Australians are rushing to purchase their tickets to Thursday night's Powerball draw, which will offer the equal biggest prize offered this year.
Lotterywest said around half of Australian adults are expected to have an entry in the $100 million draw, the fifth biggest jackpot in Australian lottery history.
Powerball stats
"A dad from New South Wales became Australia's second-biggest individual lottery winner after scoring the entire $100 million jackpot," Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said of the previous record breaking win in June.
"Hopefully after Thursday's $100 million Powerball draw we will be celebrating WA's biggest winner."
Mr Mooney said the Lotterywest grants program had benefited from ticket purchases, with around $12.2 million raised to help organisations and individuals within the state.
"This $100 million Powerball draw is also a chance for players to join a syndicate, we have seen a handful of big wins from WA shared in syndicates, which makes the prize that bit more special," he said.
Tickets for the $100 million Powerball draw are available in-store, online and via the App before 6pm Thursday August 3.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
