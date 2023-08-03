Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Massive opportunity': Willow Hardy handpicked by 7x world champ Beachley

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 3 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Andy Morris/Surfing Australia
Picture: Andy Morris/Surfing Australia

Two of WA's brightest young surf talents are part of an elite group of athletes hosted at an exclusive camp alongside 7x World Champion and Surfing Australia Chair, Layne Beachley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.