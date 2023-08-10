Apps to help your garden grow | In Your Patch

My silver beet grew very large with a feed of dynamic lifter so now I've got far too much (that's on it's way to the Community Pantry), and we've been harvesting celery planted at the end of 2022 for the last month. My winter English Spinach could be harvested right now, but we like to grow them quite large as this variety stays very tender and has a mild, slightly sweet flavour regardless of plant size, unlike some of the other varieties that go bitter if left in the ground for too long.

