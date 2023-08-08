Augusta's student scientists focus on local wildlife

Augusta Primary School students have rallied to the aid of Western Ringtail possums, learning about the endangered animals, building dreys, removing weeds and planting trees to create habitat.
It's all part of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Our Patch program, which involves 10 classes from five different schools across the Capes region.
The Augusta kids first heard about work to restore habitats from their local Coastcare group and then learned about possum populations from Nature Conservation citizen science research.
Students investigated ringtail habitat in school bushland, observed nesting and behaviour, and came up with solutions including identifying and removing weeds, replacing them with native species, and building and installing possum boxes for the animals to use.
They'll be complimented by possum boxes decorated during the Augusta River Festival by local artists and community members, which will be installed in school bushland.
"I learnt about how to make a safe possum home so that we can take care of the Western Ringtail possum," Student Kayla Challis said.
"I enjoyed learning about where the possums live and what they need to make a home, and I enjoyed planting peppermint trees."
Teacher Rona O'Brien thanked Bunnings and Mitre 10 for supporting the project, describing it as "fun, engaging, hands-on" learning which taught students "how to assess their local area and the simple steps they can take to make an impact".
Learning culminates on September 14 when each class will present their project and solutions at the Margaret River HEART for the annual Our Patch presentation day, following a Welcome to Country from cultural custodian Zac Webb.
Nature Conservation's Lauren Scanlon said the students were making a real difference to the community and environment.
"The Augusta children explored the Hardy Inlet, thanks to Blackwood Houseboats, they also heard from local experts and stewards including Deb Perry from Augusta Coastcare, Chiara Danese from Lower Blackwood LCDC, local fishermen Trevor and James Price and bird specialist Christine Wilder," she said.
"Working with local people who are passionate about connecting with and protecting our environment really inspires the children to get involved and make a difference.
"Our Patch depends on these local legends volunteering their time to share their passions with the next generation."
Our Patch is generously funded by Lions Club of Cowaramup, AMR Shire, Margaret River Rotary, the Paskerville Foundation and local schools.
