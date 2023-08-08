Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta's student scientists focus on local wildlife

Updated August 8 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:00pm
The Our Patch program sees each class learning about the environment in their local catchment with input from scientists, researchers, landholders and cultural custodians.
Augusta Primary School students have rallied to the aid of Western Ringtail possums, learning about the endangered animals, building dreys, removing weeds and planting trees to create habitat.

