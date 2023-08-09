Historic home hits market for the first time

An incredibly rare slice of local history is being offered for sale, with locals jumping at the opportunity to take a glimpse behind the gates thanks to the property's real estate listing.
According to listing agent Jason Cooper of Stocker Preston Busselton, even the beautiful photographs of Beachgrove Homestead on Ford Road, Geographe struggle to capture the essence of the property.
"Some of those older heritage homes, you get a feeling," Cooper told the Mail this week.
"This property has a really good feel about it, it's very warm and inviting, it belies the age and doesn't at all feel like a museum.
"You definitely wouldn't know you were in the centre of Busselton, surrounded by those grounds."
Constructed in 1910, Beachgrove has remained in the family of the original owners, the Brockman family, since it was completed.
The five bedroom home is built from limestone and timber, and features a jarrah staircase, high ceilings and ornate features indicative of the early century style.
It's definitely one of those homes that comes along once in a lifetime...- Jason Cooper, Stocker Preston
Sweeping lawns and established trees surround the 4,330 square metre property, which is located around 500m from the beach and just over a kilometre to Queen Street.
In the two weeks since the property was listed for sale, Cooper said he had received strong interest from people "right into heritage properties".
"I've got some people looking pretty closely who have had experience with these types properties, closer to Perth, and did a wonderful job bringing it back to the point of opening the doors, so that could be a possibility here too."
Cooper said the property was one of the most special listings he had offered to the market in his 29 years of selling real estate in Busselton.
"It's definitely one of those homes that comes along once in a lifetime... it's been very special to be able to represent the family, as you can imagine it's an enormous decision to make."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
