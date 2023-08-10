Locals urged to vote on Cowaramup play designs

Community members are invited to vote for their preferred design for the new Cowaramup Hall playspace, scheduled for renewal in 2023-24 due to age and condition.
Earlier this year, the Shire of Augusta Margaret River invited Cowaramup community members to join the project 'Design Team' and participate in two co-design workshops with Shire staff to help shape the new playspace.
Manager of Asset Services David Nicholson said the design process has been a great example of community collaboration.
"The Design Team had the opportunity to determine the type of play experience offered, shade colourways, preferred equipment and the overall layout," he said.
"As a result, we now have two impressive designs based on these workshops - On the Move and Bushland Adventures.
"The Shire received an overwhelming response from the Cowaramup community to be involved in this project and it's been important having their local input from the very beginning.
"There were lots of great ideas workshopped and we would like to thank all who volunteered their time to be a part of this process."
The Shire said the project involved replacement of the playspace in its entirety, including shade, equipment and soft fall, with a budget of $70,000. Locals can view the playspace designs and submit their vote by visiting yoursay.amrshire.wa.gov.au by 5pm on Friday 18 August.
