Roadside reminder: South West housing crisis in the open

An installation designed to highlight the realities of homelessness and housing stress in the region will feature in a prominent position in the centre of Margaret River.
Created to coincide with National Homelessness Week, the installation depicts a person sleeping on a couch, echoing the circumstances of many locals sleeping in temporary accomodation, tents and cars, and on the street.
Just Home Margaret River Project Manager Alex Hughes said this year's theme of 'Spotlight on the Regions' demonstrated the pressure regional Australians were under.
"We need more investment," he said.
"There are community groups coming together with ideas... but we need government, State and Federal, to come to the table."
Mr Hughes said around 80 percent of what is invested through the Budget was focused on the Perth Metro area.
"The rest now is being split between the regions. We need to shine a light on these issues - this is our community, our people, and we want to see solutions for everybody."
This Sunday, Just Home will host a special fundraising event at the Margaret River Uniting Church on Tingle Avenue.
From 2pm to 6pm on Sunday August 13, the event will offer entertainment from talented local musicians, delicious catering, Margaret River-produced beer and wine, a supervised kids activity area and a huge live auction.
The event aims to raise much needed funds for local people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.
Alex Hughes said proceeds would support the organisation to continue to fight for housing justice.
"The Augusta-Margaret River shire is in the midst of a severe housing crisis which has rendered over 150 people homeless with another 600 people at imminent risk of becoming homeless," he said. "There are also not enough rentals, community or social housing to service the community which, coupled with the crushing cost of living, has seen a doubling of enquiries to our service since 2021."
Homelessness Week is shining a spotlight on those experiencing hardship in WA's regions, including Augusta Margaret River, which has some of the lowest incomes and highest rental prices in the South-West.
"As the only organisation in Margaret River assisting people in these situations and advocating for housing justice for the region, it is heartening to have the support of so many generous local people and businesses," Mr Hughes said.
To donate an item or purchase tickets, and to find out more about Just Home, visit justhome.org.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
