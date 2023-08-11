Wolves claim win in Breakers battle | Football Margaret River

The U15 Marroners began where they finished off last week, with Zane finding space down the wing within the first two minutes of play and sending in the perfect cross to Lucus, who scored his first of three goals for the game. An entertaining first half ensued with Margaret River peppering the goals from all directions, but with little to show on the scoreboard, heading into half time break up 2 nil. We rarely see yellow cards issued but Marroners managed to acquire one, and a settling speech from the coach had the desired result of re-focusing players for a stirring second half. Marroners came out firing and piled on seven unanswered goals for the second half. Special mention to Fynn in midfield who played out of his skin and capped it off with what surely must in contention for Goal of the Year, if such an award exists. It was wonderful for our first year players Ben and Ines to get plenty of game time and each put in solid contributions with their endeavour certainly encompassing the Margaret River spirit. Overall it was another stirring performance from the Marroners. In football, as in life. there are many variables, some of these you can control and some you can't. Controlling what you can and letting go of what you can't is when the magic happens and the second half today was a perfect example of this. Once again you may all hold your head high knowing that you are a credit to the community and you make us all proud. Players of the Day were Ben and Fynn.