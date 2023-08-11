Wolves claim win in Breakers battle | Football Margaret River

The U6 Ninjas met the Dunsborough Stars at Gloucester Park on Saturday. Teams were well matched and with two full sides, there were minimum substitutions and all had lots of time on the ball. Jed Naylor was Player of the Day thanks to sponsors Two Cracks Coffee in Cowaramup.
The U7 Rovers were back at home to take on the BCFC Stingers. This match proved how much the boys have improved and the increased effort they've been putting in at training. They were put under defensive pressure time and again really making Busselton work for their goals. Players of the Day went to Mason and Sailor, with thanks to Two Cracks Coffee.
The U8 Strikers were super keen to hit the pitch after missing training due to weather. The team started well with lots of good passing and hard running, often penetrating the Dunsborough defence, unlucky not to score early on. Sam in goals made several great saves but Dunsborough went to half time with the lead. The second started with Strikers having much of the possession but Dunsborough scored a couple of goals against the flow of play. A great strike from Jarla was deflected by the keeper but he kept running hard throughout the second half. Arlo D scored a goal in the dying seconds. Player of the Day went to Malakai, with thanks to sponsors Candy Cow.
The U8 Dragons had their third away game for the season against the MUFC Thunder. Dragons maintained their high standard for another week running. The Thunder couldn't get past their defence, who were ready to deflect any attacks on the goal. It's really great to see each week how the Dragons support one another. The team spirit these kids have built is the best part of watching them each week. Players of the Day were Jack and Jake, with thanks to LJ Soccer and Two Cracks Coffee.
Another great game with an all round team effort by the U9 Storm. Billy and Lachlan were the Players of the Day and were stoked to receive Burger Baby Baby vouchers.
The first half saw a close battle between the U10 Breakers and the Capel Wolves with Capel managing to sneak one through. During the second half team play led to Banjo scoring a goal along with Zoe who chipped one through to the net. Wolves claimed victory in a closely contested match with Drake working hard in defence and Felix putting on an incredible display of goal keeping to claim a POD each. Thanks to Two Cracks Coffee and Squid Lips.
The U10 Stars had a great game and really showed what it was like to play as a team. Fantastic effort Stars, especially Players of the Day Jax and Lachlan. Thanks to Kingston Bakery and Squid Lips.
U11 Stingrays had a depleted squad against Vasse Kaaraks and called in a couple of players from younger squads with Oscar Atkins and Billy Bebbington making their debuts. Stingrays had several chances to score first half, with solid defending and great goal keeping leaving only one goal separating them at half time. Stingrays showed tremendous heart in the second, and only the lack of elastic in his shorts stopped Billy from a dream goal on his debut. After a nasty entanglement, Taj McCrickard was carried from the field with blood flowing and a reminder how tough the sport can be. Player of the Day was Jasper Dutton thanks to Burger Baby and Two Cracks.
GMAS Stingrays were up against the U12 Ankle Biters. Both teams showed a solid defence, but this wasn't enough to hold back the Willing brothers with Benji scoring two solid goals and another goal to his younger brother, Austin.
Cody's strong offence kept the ball in the Ankle Biters side, this scored him a goal and one of the Players of the Day. Stingrays fought back and snuck in a goal. Both sides were looking tired in the second, except for the Ankle Biters defence, landing Lachlan and Holly Players of the Day. Final score 5-2 to Ankle Biters.
Even though they had no subs, the U12 Rockets were ready for the challenge against GMAS Gladiators. There were a couple of attempts at goals from both teams, but neither goalie let the ball pass them. Until the first goal of the game by Lee 10 minutes in, followed by goal of the day - a ripper header from Archie.
Rockets were constantly on the move, distributing the ball, defending, tackling and putting their bodies on the line. Player of the Day went to Dom. Coach Matt said it was the Rockets best performance of all time.
The U14 Wyverns and BCFC Thunder were evenly matched from the start. Jack Dawson made good passes from the back and William Newnham held strong in the mid field. Poom Chaichit chased down balls all over the pitch.
Thunder wasn't making it easy, a strong defence making it hard to break through. Olliver Lawrey was strong in defence, making good passes up the pitch.
Hugo Thierfelder and William literally used their heads to good effect. Poom eventually broke through the Thunder defenders to score. Jarrah Davies in goals was making good saves to keep us with the slim lead. With seconds to go, a penalty went to Thunder who converted to even the score right on the half time whistle. Thunder had a good chance in the opening of the second half, but Charlie McDonald piled on the pressure and Jarrah caught the ball. Thunder were unable to convert off their corner kicks and Henry Thierfelder had a brilliant game in defence. Oliver Lawrey had a choice free kick, but we weren't able to convert, leaving it 1-1 with the final whistle.
The U15 Marroners began where they finished off last week, with Zane finding space down the wing within the first two minutes of play and sending in the perfect cross to Lucus, who scored his first of three goals for the game. An entertaining first half ensued with Margaret River peppering the goals from all directions, but with little to show on the scoreboard, heading into half time break up 2 nil. We rarely see yellow cards issued but Marroners managed to acquire one, and a settling speech from the coach had the desired result of re-focusing players for a stirring second half. Marroners came out firing and piled on seven unanswered goals for the second half. Special mention to Fynn in midfield who played out of his skin and capped it off with what surely must in contention for Goal of the Year, if such an award exists. It was wonderful for our first year players Ben and Ines to get plenty of game time and each put in solid contributions with their endeavour certainly encompassing the Margaret River spirit. Overall it was another stirring performance from the Marroners. In football, as in life. there are many variables, some of these you can control and some you can't. Controlling what you can and letting go of what you can't is when the magic happens and the second half today was a perfect example of this. Once again you may all hold your head high knowing that you are a credit to the community and you make us all proud. Players of the Day were Ben and Fynn.
FMR Youth League Wanderers faced the daunting task of taking on league leaders Busselton. This was always going to be a tough game for the Wanderers but for the first 30 minutes they played exceptional football and showed how much they have improved. A great strike from 30 metres out by Reid hit the woodwork. Shortly after this Busselton took to lead and then scored a quick second to make the half time score 2-0. The half time team talk was about keeping their heads up and keeping to the game plan, but unfortunately the goals started to come, thick and fast and the much younger Wanderers were unable to stem the flow the final result did not show the true story of this game. The boys can keep their heads up, as they went toe to toe with the League leaders and gave everything on the pitch but were out classed in the end by a very very good Busselton team. Players of the Day were George and Jakob, thanks to Squid Lips.
