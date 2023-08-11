Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wolves claim win in Breakers battle | Football Margaret River

August 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left: Jack and Jake (U8 Dragons), Jed Naylor (U6 NInjas), Malakai (U8 Strikers), Mason and Sailor (U7 Rovers).
Clockwise from left: Jack and Jake (U8 Dragons), Jed Naylor (U6 NInjas), Malakai (U8 Strikers), Mason and Sailor (U7 Rovers).

The U6 Ninjas met the Dunsborough Stars at Gloucester Park on Saturday. Teams were well matched and with two full sides, there were minimum substitutions and all had lots of time on the ball. Jed Naylor was Player of the Day thanks to sponsors Two Cracks Coffee in Cowaramup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.