Rehabilitation work for important riverside sites

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has partnered with Undalup Rangers to champion protection of two important sites along Wooditjup Bilya (Margaret River).
Locals are being urged to watch out for 'Rehabilitation Area' signs that have been installed at the locations, Yalgardup Falls on Kevill Road and the Margaret River Mouth.
The Shire said both areas had significant cultural and environmental values, but had degraded over time under heavy visitation.
The degradation sparked a week of work from a team of four Undalup Rangers - Meeka Rees, Joe Burgess-Adams, Kaylene Gray and Josie Percival - to remove weeds, and plant over 1,000 local, mixed, native seedlings to help improve biodiversity.
"The Margaret River or Wooditjup Bilya, is very significant as water is life and it's also a storyline that connects us to the land," Chairperson of the Undalup Association, Zac Webb said.
"When we work together in collaboration to look after Country, we can keep it a healthy environment that we can all enjoy - sitting, walking, talking and using the river sustainably.
"Projects like this are a great opportunity for our Rangers to share their cultural and western science knowledge out on Country while working with the Shire and their Friends of Reserves Groups," Mr Webb said. "We need Country, caring for Country is health. If you look after Country, it looks after you."
Rangers also spent time restoring dune areas and defining the coastal walkway access path as part of the Shire's Prevelly Gnarabup Foreshore Management Plan.
"We highly value working together with the Undalup Association and its Rangers to protect the local culture and environment on Wadandi Boodja," Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said.
"The landscaping at the waterfall was planned carefully in consultation with Traditional Custodians, to preserve the biodiversity, Aboriginal heritage and the landscape values. We must tread carefully and respect these significant areas."
