The ultimate guide to childproofing your garden

By childproofing your garden, you can relax knowing the kids are safe while playing outside. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Playing outdoors is essential for children's physical and emotional well-being and development.



Whether you're a new parent or grandparent, giving children the opportunity to play outside is important.



By childproofing your garden, you can relax knowing the kids are safe while playing outside.



This ultimate guide discusses everything you need to create a safe and secure play area for children.

Fence off the area

Any play area for children needs to be fenced off, to avoid anyone getting in or them getting out.



Installing a decorative fence and gate ensures that young children don't run off, or run out onto the road and put themselves in danger from passing cars.



If they're playing with toys or balls, there is also less chance they'll throw them too far and go running after them.

Gates come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, meaning you can find a fence and gate to match your garden aesthetic, creating a private play area for your children or grandchildren.



If your garden already has a fence and gate, check for any holes or broken parts. Your garden should be secure to prevent a great escape.

Check the plants

Many plants grow in our gardens, some of which could be dangerous for children.



Take some time to learn about all the plants and bushes growing in your garden, making sure none are poisonous or harmful if ingested.



Remember, children will put anything in their mouths and don't understand the danger that some plants can pose.

Be on the lookout for any trees or shrubs with spikes, as children trying to climb in here could end in disaster.



Nettles are another plant to look out for, as they can cause a nasty, itchy rash and are a common weed in Australia.

Water features

Water features, especially ponds, are a hazard for small children.



Even a small amount of water can be dangerous for young children, and they are very likely going to want to get in the pond if they can.



If you've been considering building a pond, wait until your child is a bit older and understands the concept of looking without touching.

You can cover the pond with wire mesh to make it safer or grow some plants around the deeper side so children can't get too near the edge.



While ponds are a tranquil addition to a garden, they aren't very safe for youngsters.

Garden tools

Garden tools are definitely something to be aware of with children.



Many items that we wouldn't even consider dangerous can be hazardous to children.



Before letting them play outside, put the hose away, lock tools up in the shed, and store weed killers and other garden chemicals out of reach.

Children love to copy their parents and grandparents and will take any opportunity to use garden tools.



Consider buying them a child-friendly set, so they can learn about gardening from an early age and 'help out' whenever you do a spot of gardening.

Childproofing your garden will ensure that your children or grandchildren are safe while playing in the pool, exploring the plants, and checking out the wildlife.

