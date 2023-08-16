First time author finds inspiration on the coast

Margaret River local and first time author Shannon Sullivan is just like many South West residents who, along with her family, heads north each year to soak up the warmth of WA's coastline and experience the marine life of the Ningaloo reef.
A visit to the region with her husband and baby, and an education in the threats faced by the UNESCO World Heritage-listed reef, sparked inspiration within the aspiring writer.
"I have always enjoyed writing," Shannon told the Mail. "I had a great teacher who encouraged my writing, and his encouragement stayed with me.
"I have always loved reading, especially Aussie fiction novels. Our Australian landscape and natural environment is so special and unique, reading about it, even in a fictional setting, never fails to fill me with fond nostalgia and inspiration."
Shannon said while the north west region had been a special place since her childhood, the connection took on new meaning in recent years.
"[I'ts] where I learned to snorkel as a child and where I first fell in love with the underwater world," she said.
"It really is like nowhere else in the world, just being able to take a few steps into the water and to be greeted by an absolute wonderland.
"I felt so inspired sharing this magic place with my baby for the first time.
"This trip in particular, I learned more about the threats that the reef is facing and wondered what I could do to help.
"The Australian Marine Conservation Society's Protect Ningaloo initiative had great information and easily accessible ways to get involved."
Shannon said it wasn't long before a story - which would become her first novel, Soul Stoke, "flew out".
"Soul Stoke follows the story of Nat, a 30-year-old pharmacist who finds herself disillusioned with life in the city amidst the pandemic.
"Finding herself in the career, relationship and status she had longed for her whole life, she feels a certain emptiness inside and a fear that she is on the wrong path.
"She hastily accepts a job opportunity up North along the home of the Ningaloo reef, hoping to reignite her life with salt-filled, sun-drenched adventures.
"The magic of Ningaloo quickly works its way under her skin as she finds herself on a deeper path to self-discovery, learning to shed her negative self-talk and trust herself again."
Despite never having published her work before, Shannon said being able to donate sale proceeds to Project Ningaloo was the incentive she needed to push forward.
"This book is for anyone who enjoys modern Aussie fiction and who has a soft spot for our state's natural world," Shannon said.
"We are so lucky to have a world heritage natural wonder in our backyard, but the threats it is facing not only from climate change, but also from proposed industrialisation of the Exmouth Gulf are very real and looming.
"Even though the story is fiction, I hope it leaves readers feeling empowered to follow their bliss, enjoy the outdoors and protect what they love.
"The sheer amount and diversity of marine creatures who inhabit the reef is remarkable and a testament to how important the reef's survival is.
"It is my hope that we can band together and protect the reef for our future generations and for the magnificent creatures who call it home."
To purchase a copy of Soul Stoke, visit www.soulstokenovel.com.au, or find it in stock at Margaret River Bookshop, Dymocks Busselton or Ningaloo Ebb and Flow (Exmouth).
