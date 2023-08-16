Augusta-Margaret River Mail
First time author finds inspiration on the coast

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
August 16 2023 - 6:23pm
First time author and Margaret River resident Shannon Sullivan has published 'Soul Stoke', a novel set in WA's far north west, to raise funds for Protect Ningaloo. Pictures supplied.
Margaret River local and first time author Shannon Sullivan is just like many South West residents who, along with her family, heads north each year to soak up the warmth of WA's coastline and experience the marine life of the Ningaloo reef.

Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

