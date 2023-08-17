Fine Vines Festival program released

The next instalment of the Fine Vines Festival is on its way to the Margaret River region, with the full program released online late last week.
Featuring 34 events across the region, the ten day festival puts Margaret River wine in the spotlight with a series of immersive events at cellar doors, in restaurants and amongst the vines.
For its third year the festival will bring back the popular Busselton Wine Hop, a self-guided wine tour through Busselton's town centre, sampling a selection of the region's small-scale wine producers at local venues like Shelter Brewing Co., The Fire Station, Rocky Ridge and a pop up wine garden at the ArtGeo Complex.
The newly refurbished Edwards Wines cellar door will host Liquid Gold, where guests can taste the 40 gold medal-winning wines from the 2023 Margaret River Wine Show alongside internationally respected wine critic Angus Hughson.
Yallingup's Chow's Table will host House of Cards, Windance, Cullens and McHenry Hohnen who will be joined by Brendan Pratt (Coffee Heads), Ben Jacob (Lagoon), Mal Chow (Chow's Table), and Ben Day (Cullens) for an organic food and wine pairing.
At Margaret River Open Vineyards, guests are invited behind the farm gate for one weekend only to visit vineyards not usually open to the public.
At Margaret River Open Vineyards, guests are invited behind the farm gate for one weekend only to visit vineyards not usually open to the public.
Participating winemakers this year include Theo Truyts and Clare Trythall (Trait Wines), John Frazer (Frazer Woods), Will Berliner (Cloudburst), Rhys and Emma Parker (Vallee Du Venom) and Lara and Jamie McCall (Burnside Organic Farm).
Previous years' festival favourites Chameleon at Vasse Felix, Wine on the Water with Clairault Streicker, Vintage Matters at Fraser Gallop, and Mozzarella in the Cellar at Juniper Estate will also be returning.
The Fine Vines Festival runs from October 20 to 29.
The full festival program and ticket sales are now live and available via www.finevinesfestival.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.