Network upgrades for South West areas

August 17 2023 - 2:31pm
nbn network upgrades include the introduction of new technology and the replacement of some hardware on fixed wireless towers.
Work has started on the upgrades to the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Wilyabrup, Cowaramup and Gracetown, which nbn says will provide better access to faster speeds and extend the coverage of the nbn Fixed Wireless network.

