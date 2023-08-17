Network upgrades for South West areas

Work has started on the upgrades to the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Wilyabrup, Cowaramup and Gracetown, which nbn says will provide better access to faster speeds and extend the coverage of the nbn Fixed Wireless network.
A statement released last week said a $750 million investment in the nbn Fixed Wireless and nbn Sky Muster satellite network is estimated to be completed by "around December 2024".
"There is increasing demand for faster internet from homes and business across Australia and we are continuing to invest in the nbn network to stay ahead of demand," Naomi Evans, head of nbn Local WA said.
"We are excited to have begun work upgrading the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Wilyabrup, Cowaramup and Gracetown, which will be a game changer for up to a million households and businesses across Australia."
Ms Evans said the "critical" tower works would mean some planned outages could affect homes and businesses and their access to the nbn service while work is underway.
"After the tower works are completed, we expect that faster download speeds during the busy period will become available across the nbn Fixed Wireless network," she said.
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it."
Work includes the introduction of new technology and the replacement of some hardware on fixed wireless towers.
"We encourage people to check the network status page on the nbn website and watch out for communication from their retail service provider about how the planned outages may impact them," Ms Evans said.
While nbn said "all reasonable efforts" would be made to minimise service interruptions, there would be times when towers would need to be taken offline.
Impacted homes and businesses should be notified of outages via their retail service provider. Customers can check the network status page at nbnco.com.au/support/network-status
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.