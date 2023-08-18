Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Battle for Boranup: Fire recovery sparks new fight

August 18 2023 - 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leonie Stock, Deb Lim and Jenny McDonnell surveying Boranup Forest with iPads. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg
Leonie Stock, Deb Lim and Jenny McDonnell surveying Boranup Forest with iPads. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg

It's being called the 'Battle for Boranup Forest', with volunteers needed to help Nature Conservation Margaret River Region survey the extent of arum lilies returning to the bushfire-affected area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.