Battle for Boranup: Fire recovery sparks new fight

It's being called the 'Battle for Boranup Forest', with volunteers needed to help Nature Conservation Margaret River Region survey the extent of arum lilies returning to the bushfire-affected area.
In December 2021, wildfire burnt through more than 7800ha of native vegetation, much of it around Boranup in the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park.
While the fires wreaked havoc, the thinned-out understorey presented a unique opportunity for controlling weeds in previously inaccessible areas.
With arum lilies starting to flower at Boranup, teams will be returning and assisting the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) to survey the extent of the infestation.
"The fire had a massive impact on the forest and the natural vegetation is bouncing back well - but so are the arum lilies," says Nature Conservation's Mike Griffiths.
"A lot of people are wondering if the fire knocked the arums around, but it didn't. If anything, it opened up the understorey and created more space for them to get ahead when they would normally have stiff competition from native species.
"Arum lilies grow much faster than the shrubs so we need to get in there and make the most of the opportunity before the arums do.
"We need to carry on with surveying and control as long as we can but the understorey is already starting to thicken and is getting harder to access in some spots."
Half a dozen volunteers are needed to help survey the arum infestation over two weekdays and two weekends during early spring, with Nature Conservation providing training and equipment. Email mike.griffiths@natureconservation.org.au for more information.
Mr Griffiths said once the surveying is completed, Nature Conservation's on-ground professional services team and contractors would help spearhead control efforts against the South African weed, alongside DBCA and other groups including the Friends of the Cape to Cape Track (FOCCT).
Some of the $9000 raised as part of a GoFundMe campaign by Nature Conservation will be spent on mapping and controlling arums in these areas.
"We know Boranup is a hotspot for arums because of the moisture and sheltered valleys," says Mr Griffiths.
"The forest is a treasured icon of the Margaret River region... so we really want to make the most of this opportunity to carry out arum control. If we don't, they'll only spread further and do more damage to the forest."
FOCCT arum coordinator Jenny Kikeros said arums were one of the first plants to reappear after the fire.
"They regenerate from rhizomes and seeds, so they were ready to take advantage of the lack of competition," she says. "But the good news is the fire has made some areas easier to access."
Renee Keesing, Blackwood District Officer for DBCA's Parks and Wildlife Service, said the department had developed a rehabilitation plan for the area, with arum lilies prioritised "for density mapping, survey of post-fire emergent infestations and targeted control".
"The lower fuel loads also provide future opportunities to re-introduce prescribed fire under mild conditions and manage fuel loads to reduce the intensity and potential impacts of any future bushfires," she said.
Now in its fifth year, the Blitz involves more than 1600 landholders joining a suite of local on-ground groups like FCCT and government agencies including DBCA controlling arums over more than 20,000 hectares.
Find out more and register at natureconservation.org.au
