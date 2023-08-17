C'mon Margies, let's go party: Locals embrace Barbie fun

Margaret River locals raided dress up boxes and searched wardrobes for their finest pink outfits and headed to the Margaret River HEART for a screening of the worldwide hit movie, 'Barbie'.
A sellout crowd of 375 locals packed the main theatre for the film, which has so far grossed over $1.18 billion in cinemas across the globe.
Arts Margaret River's Michelle Wright said spirits were high at the venue.
"It was fantastic to see the community out, dressed up and embracing all things 'Barbie'," she said.
"It followed on from Friday night's 'Gutsy Girls' which made for a huge weekend for both staff and volunteers.
"Thanks to all for your support and extraordinary efforts."
With the movie in such demand, Arts Margaret River will screen 'Barbie' on August 19 at 2pm, August 25 at 7pm and a special Mums and Bubs screening will take place at 10am on Tuesday September 19.
For tickets and further information, visit www.artsmargaretriver.com
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
