Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

C'mon Margies, let's go party: Locals embrace Barbie fun

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 17 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Margaret River locals raided dress up boxes and searched wardrobes for their finest pink outfits and headed to the Margaret River HEART for a screening of the worldwide hit movie, 'Barbie'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.