New focus on Busselton Margaret River Airport plan

The long term future of the Busselton Margaret River Airport will move into focus as the State government announced a $127,000 investment to look at the potential for additional services at the facility.
Regional Development Minister Don Punch said the $250,000 business case would be complemented by funding from the City of Busselton and other South West LGAs, and would assess the long-term demand and asset sustainability of the facility.
"The success of the Jetstar service and FIFO charters has enabled the Cook Government to partner with the City of Busselton to develop a business case for further development of the airport," Mr Punch said.
"This airport is an asset for the South West region and it is great to see this business case supported by the local governments of the region."
The announcement comes as the region's tourism operators and accomodation providers adjust to a changing market, which Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association chief executive Sharna Kearney said was experiencing a decline in domestic visitation.
"The latest official figures for the year ending March 2023 indicate a 2 percent decline in domestic visitation compared with last year," Ms Kearney said.
"Length of stay has also shortened to pre-Covid levels, with domestic visitor nights tracking at -9.6 percent, year on year.
"Anecdotal feedback from members over the last quarter suggests an even stronger reduction in visitation from our Perth market.
Now we are seeing domestic tourism declining but international travel has not recovered enough to cover the slow down.- Evan Hall, Tourism Council WA
"We are expecting that visitor numbers between now and the peak summer period will continue to track below last year, as the barriers of overseas competition and cost of living outweigh the drivers of a recovering interstate international markets and low unemployment.
"We will continue to work closely with the industry and our partners to assist businesses to adapt and evolve in response to broader market forces, while also ensuring that we are building a robust and sustainable tourism industry for the future."
Tourism Council WA CEO Evan Hall said WA had not been securing international air routes and services from overseas tourism markets as fast as other states.
"During the pandemic, Perth residents travelled to regional Western Australia and particularly the South West in large numbers, driving demand for accommodation although attractions struggled from the lack of interstate travel," Mr Hall said.
"Now we are seeing domestic tourism declining but international travel has not recovered enough to cover the slow down."
The City of Busselton will oversee the appointment of a consultant for the business case, while the the South West Development Commission will provide strategic oversight by chairing a working group comprising representatives from all levels of government.
"The South West Development Commission has long advocated for the development of the airport," South West Development Commission acting chief executive officer Ashley Clements said.
"In partnership with the City of Busselton we were instrumental in building the case for the recent development of the airport and securing funding to make this happen. We look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders on the future of this regional asset through the development of the business case for the passenger terminal and supporting infrastructure."
