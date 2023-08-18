Augusta-Margaret River Mail
New focus on Busselton Margaret River Airport plan

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
August 18 2023 - 12:30pm
The long term future of the Busselton Margaret River Airport will move into focus as the State government announced a $127,000 investment to look at the potential for additional services at the facility.

