Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

AMRzons ready to ride into battle against Masters

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
August 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Training is well underway at Gloucester Park as the mighty AMRzons football team prepare to take on the Margaret River Masters for their annual charity match next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.