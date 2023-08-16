AMRzons ready to ride into battle against Masters

Training is well underway at Gloucester Park as the mighty AMRzons football team prepare to take on the Margaret River Masters for their annual charity match next month.
The squad is made up of local women of all ages, with varying degrees of experience and fitness levels.
"This year it's a great mix, we've got some returning players and some newbies," said event co-organiser Shelley Joyce.
New 'supercoach' Beau Cawse put the players through their paces with passing and kicking drills on Monday night.
"We're definitely focusing on increasing fitness this year, it's been pretty hard but we're keeping up," said co-organiser Jesse Pateman.
Held to raise funds for River Angels, the game is the centrepiece of a community event featuring entertainment, activities and the beloved Monster Raffle.
Last year's game raised more than $26,000 in a record-breaking year for the teams, with local businesses and individuals jumping at the chance to support the cause with prize donations.
Guy Pathe, owner of Margaret River Electric Bikes, said this year would mark the third electric bike he had donated to the event.
"It's the least I can do, really, it's an easy way for me to give something back," he said of the donation, valued at almost $2900.
Mr Pathe was presented with his own AMRzons jersey this week as thanks for his ongoing support.
"I'm always just blown away by you all," Lynda Donovan, founder of River Angels, told the group on Monday.
"It's so amazing to live in this community and see how much support there is, for everyone, not just River Angels but all the causes out there.
"So many people are involved in helping all over the community, there's a lot of overlap and it's wonderful to see how caring we are as a group of locals."
Those wanting to donate goods and services to the Monster Raffle can contact the fundraising committee; Jesse (0407 513 757), Liz (0408 844 112) or Shelley (0400 344 493).
The AMRzons meet the Masters on Friday, September 8. For more info and to enter the Monster Raffle, visit www.facebook.com/MRMumsplayfootball
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
