Chance to check out new gardens on festival program

Updated August 23 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 11:00am
Nature Conservation's Peta Lierich (left) with plant guru and celebrated author, Jane Scott at last year's Open Nature Gardens Weekend. Picture supplied.
A new batch of inspiring nature and wildlife gardens will be open to the community when the annual Open Nature Gardens Weekend returns on October 14-15.

