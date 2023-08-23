Chance to check out new gardens on festival program

A new batch of inspiring nature and wildlife gardens will be open to the community when the annual Open Nature Gardens Weekend returns on October 14-15.
Hosted by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, it's the third time the popular event returns after sell-outs in both 2022 and 2021.
Peta Lierich, who runs Nature Conservation's For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program, said "with 70 per cent of land in the Margaret River region privately owned, nature spaces in backyards are becoming increasingly important".
"These spaces can support wildlife and biodiversity, help cool down our living spaces and by choosing local native species we can reduce our use of water resources," she said.
"The open garden weekend is designed to educate and inspire locals on the benefits of planting native species, and give nature a hand in their suburban gardens or on their bush blocks and rural properties."
Tickets ($15) grant access to all six gardens on the program during the October 14-15 weekend, with three gardens on Saturday and another three open gardens on Sunday across the Margaret River region.
All money raised goes back into nature conservation activities.
"People can tour the gardens, hear about the ways each gardener has incorporated a range of native plants into their garden design as well as a diversity of features which cater to the needs of a variety of wildlife using the space for habitat and humans," Peta said.
"There will also be plenty of resources available, some plant lists and this year many of the plants will be labelled in the gardens, making it easy to note those of interest. There will also be a major door prize!"
Nature Conservation is now on the hunt for six new gardens that have not featured on the program before.
The gardens will include a mix of landscaped native spaces, dry gardens, semi-rural properties to suburban and coastal gardens.
"You can visit them all over the weekend, or pick and choose the ones of most interest," Peta said.
"As well as coming along to this inspiring weekend, we're urging people to register with our For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program - registration is free and takes just a couple of minutes. It comes with benefits like grants for conservation work at your place, free equipment hire, and access to loads of information and workshops to give nature a hand at your place."
See www.natureconservation.org.au/for-nature to join.
The Open Nature Gardens Weekend program will be released soon, and the event will go ahead rain, hail or shine. Reserve your tickets at www.natureconservation.org.au
