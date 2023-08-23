Augusta-Margaret River Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Twin wins for senior Football Margaret River teams

Updated August 23 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A huge effort from senior players and coaches saw Football Margaret River's mens and women's teams secure both Pioneer Cup wins in 2023, as the sport grows in popularity in the region both on the field and from the sidelines. Pictures supplied.
A huge effort from senior players and coaches saw Football Margaret River's mens and women's teams secure both Pioneer Cup wins in 2023, as the sport grows in popularity in the region both on the field and from the sidelines. Pictures supplied.

The U7 Rovers hosted GMAS Thunder in what turned out to be a tough encounter. The Rovers defence was put under a lot of pressure early on, with Thunder having many strong players. Great teamwork was shown to withstand the pressure. The second half showed the boys step up their offensive game with some spot on passing and teamwork and with that they managed to find the back of the net on a few more occasions. Players of the day were Mason and Jimmy, with thanks to Ninjas in Mocean and Squidlips.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.