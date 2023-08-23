Twin wins for senior Football Margaret River teams

The U7 Rovers hosted GMAS Thunder in what turned out to be a tough encounter. The Rovers defence was put under a lot of pressure early on, with Thunder having many strong players. Great teamwork was shown to withstand the pressure. The second half showed the boys step up their offensive game with some spot on passing and teamwork and with that they managed to find the back of the net on a few more occasions. Players of the day were Mason and Jimmy, with thanks to Ninjas in Mocean and Squidlips.
Good conditions for soccer led to a superb tussle between the U8 Strikers and U8 Dragons. The Strikers were staunch in defence with some great goal saves by Jahla. Awesome teamwork saw Arlo G put one into the net in the second half. POD went to Josh and Arlo D thanks to LJ Soccer and Squidlips. Dragons were strong throughout the game, Play flowed well and the kids were running down the line with speed and accurate passes to their teammates who were open and ready for the cross. Each player did well to hold their position on the field and Dragons scored a flurry of goals which were celebrated by the team and spectators cheering from the sidelines. PODs with thanks to Squid Lips and LJ Soccer were Jedd and Zorawar.
In a Great Derby Clash a player down, the U9 Storm team put up a good fight against a formidable Joeys lineup. Joeys took the win. Storm received POD vouchers from Burger Baby, Two Cracks Coffee and LJ Soccer.
The U10 Breakers and U10 Jettz teams were very evenly matched for the derby. Breakers forwards managed to break through the Jettz strong defensive web to score some hard-won goals. Jettz made the most of all opportunities to lead the way by the end of the match. Mid-fielders Isaac and Will played hard in mid-field to earn PODS, thanks to the Milk Shack and Two Cracks Coffee.
U11 Stingrays were home against Dunsborough Warriors. An early game in overcast conditions but at least the rain stayed away. Two weeks on the trot Stingrays went behind against the run of play. Warriors broke down the right and finished with the ball in the back of the net. It wasn't long before Stingrays were back level again. A great passing move finished with Tao hitting the ball well that was still rising as it hit the back of the net. Warriors went ahead for the second time, going into the break 1 goal to the good. The Stingrays brought it back to 2-2 with a fierce shot from Cayden Del Barrio. Warriors being allowed to play in the Stingrays half went ahead again when a corner ball was drilled in and the keeper did well to get to it but couldn't stop from deflecting into the net. A couple of dubious challenges had Stingrays players hobbling from the pitch, and when a Stingrays player put the ball into his own net, it was all over. POD went to Tao Kinney, thanks Two Cracks Coffee.
Another derby for the U12 Rockets facing the U12 Warriors. It was a level and strong match. Lots of great game from both sides. Warriors got close and tested Rockets defence, but a smart pass from Hayden saw Kalani opened the score. Dom scored another just before the half time whistle. Second half started with Warriors putting pressure, testing Rockets defence looking for an opportunity. A corner from Kalani saw a beautiful header from Gabe. POD was Myles after a consistent three week of strong game.
The U13 Sharks set their alarm clocks for an early kick off in Dunsborough against the Wanderers. Wanderers came out strong and slipped a couple goals past before Sharks banded together to create several opportunities. Sharks defence did well in the second half to push the Dunsborough attackers offside several times. Their attack gained momentum with some more great shots, that just missed the mark. Finally, Felix Gibbs left no doubt and fired one in the back of the net. Dunsborough were very quick to retaliate with a goal of their own. Despite good efforts from Nico Fisher in goal, the final score was a win to Dunsborough 4-1. PODs went to Kelani Taylor,Max Prolongeau, and Kai Hiller.
U14 Glory headed to Dunsborough this weekend. Most of the first half went by without event but despite Scarlet's near impenetrable defence, the opposition snuck one in. A brilliant long shot from way outside the box by Archie was Glory's only real chance a scoring for the day. Despite some regular 'Jay Magic,' and some strong tackling by Charlotte, Glory just never found their feet and failed to score. Mark made eleven good saves but Glory was left with a 1-0 defeat to Dunsborough Victory. POD was Archie thanks to Burger Baby.
We always know it's going to be a tough game for the U14 Wyverns against the Dunsborough teams, and this week was no exception against the Jets. Both teams are pretty evenly matched and it proved hard for either to score in the first half. Wyverns struck first with a Poom Chaichit goal off a cross up the line. Duns quickly struck back to leave the score 1-1 at half time. Everyone came back fired up in the second half. A Jets strike was blocked by Stirling Wolfe-Kermode in front of goals. Oliver Milward was putting on great pressure up the line. Henry Thierfelder, Michale Breese and Jack Dawson were making it really hard for Dunsborough to break through our defence, and Jarrah made some more great saves in goal. Stirling got a run up forward to bang in our second goal. Dunsborough had a chance off a free kick, but it went over. Henry blocked another chance in the box and was solid as a rock in keeping the defence tight. A Dunsborough ball went over. An FMR ball went over. Jarrah made another save. William Newnham's shot on goal was saved by Dunsborough goalie. The final half seemed to go for hours, but finally the whistle blew to give us the win and break the Jets' unbeaten winning streak in a tight hard contest.
This weekend, both the Football Margaret River Men's and Women's Premier teams emerged as the proud champions of the Pioneer Cup.
What a remarkable feat it was, with two incredible victories on Friday night that brought the trophy home to Margaret River. First up was the FMR Mermaids facing Dunsborough. It was a nail biter that came down to the wire, with the Mermaids scoring in extra time to triumph 1-0.
With a late start with the Women's game going into 30 minutes of extra time, the Men's team then showed their prowess with a brilliant 2-1 win over Dalyellup. The men's game didn't finish until nearly 11pm, but both FMR teams had enough left in the tank to celebrate their wins.
A great effort from our senior players and coaches to get the teams over the line this year.
Football Margaret River players Kate Salvatore and Matias Aldunate both won Best on Ground for their efforts during their respective games.
Thank you to Hay Park United Soccer Club for hosting this unforgettable event, your support is greatly appreciated.
Football is flourishing in Margaret River at both the senior and junior levels, and this latest achievement is testament to the dedication and passion of our players and supporters.
