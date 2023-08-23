Twin wins for senior Football Margaret River teams

We always know it's going to be a tough game for the U14 Wyverns against the Dunsborough teams, and this week was no exception against the Jets. Both teams are pretty evenly matched and it proved hard for either to score in the first half. Wyverns struck first with a Poom Chaichit goal off a cross up the line. Duns quickly struck back to leave the score 1-1 at half time. Everyone came back fired up in the second half. A Jets strike was blocked by Stirling Wolfe-Kermode in front of goals. Oliver Milward was putting on great pressure up the line. Henry Thierfelder, Michale Breese and Jack Dawson were making it really hard for Dunsborough to break through our defence, and Jarrah made some more great saves in goal. Stirling got a run up forward to bang in our second goal. Dunsborough had a chance off a free kick, but it went over. Henry blocked another chance in the box and was solid as a rock in keeping the defence tight. A Dunsborough ball went over. An FMR ball went over. Jarrah made another save. William Newnham's shot on goal was saved by Dunsborough goalie. The final half seemed to go for hours, but finally the whistle blew to give us the win and break the Jets' unbeaten winning streak in a tight hard contest.