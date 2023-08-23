Climate Awards honour for Margaret River finalist

Shire of Augusta Margaret River Sustainable Development Officer Katie Biggs has been announced as a finalist in the Cities Power Partnership's fifth annual National Climate Awards, which recognise the work of local governments paving the way to a zero-carbon future.
The Shire said Ms Biggs had delivered "strong local climate action to support the implementation of the Shire's Climate Action Plan including sustainability education, renewable energy projects, net zero buildings, urban greening, electric vehicles and street lighting upgrades".
Matt Cuthbert, Manager of Planning and Regulatory Services said he was delighted she had been recognised as a finalist.
"Katie has been a champion for climate action beyond the boundaries of the Shire working with local, state and federal governments advocating for greater climate ambition across Australia," he said. "These awards are a great opportunity to showcase the Shire's successes but also learn from other local governments to identify future opportunities for action."
Collectively through community-led and Shire-led initiatives we are building a resilient and sustainable community for current and future generations.- Katie Biggs
A recent focus of the Shire's work has been bulk purchase of green power together with other local governments which has created significant cost savings.
Bulk purchase of electric fleet vehicles and changing streetlights to energy saving LEDs are earmarked for attention this year.
Ms Biggs said she felt fortunate to work in a role she is passionate about with the support of the local community.
"There are so many great local climate action projects from community renewables to regenerative agriculture and those focused on building a circular economy," she said.
"Collectively through community-led and Shire-led initiatives we are building a resilient and sustainable community for current and future generations."
The winners will be announced at the Cities Power Partnership's Climate Summit for Local Government 2023 on 7 September.
