Climate Awards honour for Margaret River finalist

August 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Shire of Augusta Margaret River Sustainable Development Officer, Katie Biggs is a finalist in the Cities Power Partnership's fifth annual National Climate Awards
Shire of Augusta Margaret River Sustainable Development Officer Katie Biggs has been announced as a finalist in the Cities Power Partnership's fifth annual National Climate Awards, which recognise the work of local governments paving the way to a zero-carbon future.

