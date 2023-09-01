Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Insidious': Forest art project in the works

September 1 2023 - 11:34am
Friends of Barrett Street Reserve volunteers and passionate local environmental campaigners Maureen Munro (left) and Peta Goodwin, will collaborate with Nature Conservation and local artists on 'Insidious', an installation designed to boost awareness around invasive weeds. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Art and conservation will combine in an ambitious new project that will see a giant creeping "weed" made from hundreds of recycled plastic bottles installed in a popular section of Margaret River bushland.

