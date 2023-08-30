Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Housing crisis: South West group faces 'funding cliff'

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
August 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Just Home Margaret River supporters at the fundraising event earlier this month, which raised important funds for the group. Picture supplied.
Just Home Margaret River supporters at the fundraising event earlier this month, which raised important funds for the group. Picture supplied.

Supporters of local housing advocacy group, Just Home Margaret River stepped up to show how important the group's work is to the local community, helping to raise almost $10,000 at a recent fundraising event.

