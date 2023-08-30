Housing crisis: South West group faces 'funding cliff'

Supporters of local housing advocacy group, Just Home Margaret River stepped up to show how important the group's work is to the local community, helping to raise almost $10,000 at a recent fundraising event.
Held to coincide with Homelessness Week, the event at the Margaret River Uniting Church saw locals and businesses donating more than 30 items that were auctioned at the gathering, which attracted over 150 people.
Just Home's Alex Hughes said as well as vital funds, the event also increased community awareness.
"The money we raised will go directly to supporting people in our region who need it, those who are experiencing housing insecurity, and homelessness," he said.
"That's around 160 people at the moment - a third of them being over the age of 55.
"These are long term residents - not your blow ins and blow outs - these are people who need our support."
Mr Hughes said despite the vocal encouragement from locals, Just Home faces a 'funding cliff' at the end of September.
"If we do not receive additional funding, our charity and its services will need to be scaled back," Mr Hughes said.
"While we have submitted a request for funding support to the Department of Communities, Office of Homeless and directly to the Minister of Housing and Homelessness, John Carey, requesting support for the vital service that provides support to those at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, to date we have not received any funding support.
"This support service is vital considering there are no Department of Housing offices or outreach services in our region and no other not-for-profit providing this support service.
"If we do not receive funding support soon, come October, Just Home's program of services will have to be reduced."
Mr Hughes said there were many ways people could help out, from operational assistance to financial donations and providing skills to help fellow locals.
"Communities grow and stay strong when community members come to the table and really want to get behind issues," he said.
To find out more about Just Home, access their services or to see how you can help, visit facebook.com/JustHome.MargaretRiver
