Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gourmet gathering at Margaret River farm shop

August 30 2023 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the Gourmet Farmer, Matthew Evans, on Sunday September 10 at Gathered Organics on Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River.
Meet the Gourmet Farmer, Matthew Evans, on Sunday September 10 at Gathered Organics on Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River.

State-based certified organic and biodynamic representative body Certified Organic Biodynamic WA (COBWA) and Margaret River farm shop Gathered Organics will join forces to host an event with The Gourmet Farmer Matthew Evans, on Sunday September 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.