Gourmet gathering at Margaret River farm shop

State-based certified organic and biodynamic representative body Certified Organic Biodynamic WA (COBWA) and Margaret River farm shop Gathered Organics will join forces to host an event with The Gourmet Farmer Matthew Evans, on Sunday September 10.
The 'Fun Around the Food' event will commence with a guided walk around the farm exploring the market garden followed by a lunch featuring seasonal local produce and hands on kids activities.
Matthew Evans will speak about his farming and food experiences, as well as sharing and encouraging stories about how food can improve our wellbeing and our connection to community and nature.
The chef and soil enthusiast has a series of events in WA's South West and Wheatbelt regions, to coincide with his attendance at Regenerative Agriculture Conference in Margaret River, on 6-8 September.
Situated four kilometres from Margaret River's Main Street, Gathered Organics is a new collaborative farming concept on Footsteps Organic Farm.
Inspired by the importance of food providence and community, Gathered Organics shares the land with a biodynamic vineyard, natural winemaker, livestock and organic market garden.
They work with over thirty organic growers and local makers each week.
"The family friendly fun food event will link food producers with consumers sprinkled with a good dose of soil and food facts," COBWA Chairperson and organic farmer, David McFall said.
Everyone is welcome and tickets are limited - to book, visit events.humanitix.com/familyfoodatthefarm
