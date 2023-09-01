Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River high school students lead protest

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
September 1 2023 - 2:30pm
Margaret River's School Strike for Climate group took to the streets last week in a peaceful vigil against Woodside's Burrup Hub gas project, off the Pilbara coast.

