Fuzzy new arrival needs a name... can you help?

A fuzzy new addition to the family at Eagles Heritage has created a buzz of excitement at the wildlife sanctuary, and sparked a call to locals to suggest a name for the cute new arrival.
This week the Capes Foundation announced the successful hatching and rearing of a Barn Owl chick on July 13, from a resident pair at Eagles Heritage.
The sanctuary currently houses over 60 resident birds of prey, including eagles, hawks, and falcons and owls who are unable to survive in the wild.
Guiding the Barn Owl chick on its journey to adulthood is Eagles Heritage's Bird Welfare Coordinator, Rob.
With meticulous care and dedication, Rob provides round-the-clock attention, overseeing the owl's physical and behavioural development.
"Witnessing the owl's growth and unique personality emerge has been an amazing experience," he said.
"It is gradually gaining self-awareness and honing the delicate art of balance.
"What were once trills and cheeps are soon to evolve into the distinctive sounds of adult owls."
During their early months, Barn Owl chicks are swathed in a soft down that keeps them warm, while their permanent pin feathers grow beneath the surface.
By around one and a half months, chicks begin to exhibit a prominent facial disc, which serves as a sensory organ, amplifying and transmitting sound to the owl's ears.
A Capes Foundation spokesperson said the team was eagerly anticipating the coming weeks as they witnessed the owl's transformation into adulthood.
"While currently under Rob's expert care, visitors will soon have the privilege of meeting this new addition at the Bird of Prey Encounters, which contribute to raising public awareness about the various threats faced by raptors, such as habitat loss, introduced pests, and the misuse of rodent poison.
"For the last 10 years, Eagle Heritage's resident Barn Owl, Ivy, has helped countless visitors to understand and appreciate these amazing birds of prey.
"[The team hopes] that the new Barn Owl will also become an ambassador for birds of prey and inspire new generations to care for our native wildlife."
Capes Foundation has invited suggestions of a suitable name for the new Barn Owl, which can be submitted at www.eaglesheritage.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.