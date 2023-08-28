New look Cow Bay Boardriders host fourth event

Sunday August 20 saw the Cowaramup Bay Boardriders host their fourth competition for the year at Southpoint, Gracetown.
A combination of 2 to 4 foot waves and westerly winds challenged the surfers to find the better scoring waves.
Thank you to The River for sponsoring the event, and to all the groms for getting out there and having a go.
Congratulations to all the finalists who each received special prizes.
Special mention to our encouragement award winners Rosie Annesley and Koby Naylor.
The Tens Good Vibes awards went to Ines Bartle and Rylan Vincent.
Also a big shout out to Voyager for their generous donation towards the purchase of new rash vests.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.