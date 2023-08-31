Free gigs for a year: Golden chance to win big with RMR

A celebration at The River Hotel marked the third birthday of community radio station Radio Margaret River (RMR) last week.
The party coincided with the launch of the station's latest competition, offering one listener the chance to win a special RMR Golden Ticket.
The Golden Ticket will grant the listener and a friend access to every live gig at The River Hotel for one year.
Partnership manager Miriam Avery said it was the perfect incentive to become an RMR subscriber.
"From now until October, all of our individual subscribers will go in the draw to win this incredible Golden Ticket worth over $7000," she said.
"All you need to do is go to our website radiomargaretriver.com, visit the 'Support Us' page and sign up for just $5 per month."
The winner of the Golden Ticket will be drawn at an RMR fundraising event at The River on October 19.
As well as the competition announcement, RMR volunteers had plenty to applaud after the station hit the airwaves three years ago.
More than 30 volunteers have undertaken extensive training to bring the community locally-made radio coverage, many of whom were awarded for their efforts at the birthday bash.
RMR Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Operations Manager Ian Hill, while Show of the Year was taken out by Ian Smith and his popular Take Me Back program, which airs on Sundays at 1pm and again on Tuesdays at 10am.
Sue Juniper, who has also been involved with the station since its inception, received the Margaret River Bookshop-sponsored Inspiration Award.
Programme Manger Pip Mattiske said the station now boasts 10 live shows, with more in the pipeline.
"We've been so pleased to be able to launch three new shows in the past few months," she said.
"There's Radioactive with Errol Beere on Tuesdays at 9pm, Rubacava Radio with Tony Gleed on Thursdays at 6pm, repeated Fridays at 6pm and Inspo Mingle with local singer-songwriter Victoria Palermo on Thursdays at 9pm, repeated at 3pm."
Pip also welcomed back local musician Dan White, home from touring to announce a new timeslot for his show, Local Produce, which will now air on Wednesdays at 4pm with a repeat on Thursdays at 4pm.
The Radio Margaret River studios are based on Charles West Avenue, where they share space with Platinum Sponsors, Bendigo Community Bank.
You can listen to Radio Margaret River at radiomargaretriver.com or via the IHeart app.
Full programme details can also be found at radiomargaretriver.com
