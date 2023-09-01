Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Cowaramup creativity on show at conference

Nicky Lefebvre
September 1 2023 - 11:28am
P&C members Carrie McSweeney and Rebecca Mann with the winning art display. Picture supplied.
Representatives from Cowaramup Primary School headed to Western Australian Council of State School Organisations conference last month, where they had the chance to showcase student-created artworks.

