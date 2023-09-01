Cowaramup creativity on show at conference

Representatives from Cowaramup Primary School headed to Western Australian Council of State School Organisations conference last month, where they had the chance to showcase student-created artworks.
Cowaramup P&C members Rebecca Mann and Carrie McSweeney hosted the display, consisting of intricate weaving, dreamcatchers and painting to represent the school's creative art program.
Teacher Leesa Mathers said the stunning array of colour and creativity was thanks to Demelza Franklin and the dedicated students.
"Rebecca and Carrie were excited to announce that we had won the President's Choice Award, taking home a voucher from Officeworks," she said.
"What a great way to acknowledge these amazing students!"
