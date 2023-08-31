Ag Show needs stewards to continue legacy

The Margaret River Agricultural Show Exhibition Hall competitions return in 2023, with registrations opening online this week and closing 18 October.
This year's Show will be held 21 October, with the Exhibition Hall expected to be a crowd favourite.
Locals young and old are encouraged to display their talents, with competitions ranging from arts, crafts, baking, home gardening, produce and more.
With over 1,000 entries received last year, 2023 promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Jude Lentjes, Exhibition Hall Co-ordinator said online registrations are a simple process which allow people to view categories and enter from the comfort of their home.
"We received wonderful feedback from the community after taking entries online for the first time last year," she said.
"The convenience of online entry, coupled with the environmental savings of paper wastage, and no need for last minute queuing, was well received."
Though the process has moved online, Jude said there were still options for those who were used to in-person registration.
"We do understand however that online entry isn't for everyone, that's why members of the committee will be regularly available to assist those who may not have access to a computer, or need a little extra help," she said.
The Exhibition Hall is also seeking volunteer stewards to assist during the benching and judging process.
"We rely on volunteers to keep the Exhibition Hall legacy alive," Jude said.
"It's only a few hours of your time and we always have a lot of fun.
"We can't wait to see the community's wealth of talent on display once again. Fantastic prizes and bragging rights are both up for grabs."
For more information and updates on the Margaret River Agricultural Show, visit the website at www.margaretrivershow.com
Follow updates on social media @margaretriveragshow
