Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ag Show needs stewards to continue legacy

August 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River Agricultural Shows Lucy Cartell, Jude Lentjes and Fran Bancroft want you to join their team of stewards.
Margaret River Agricultural Shows Lucy Cartell, Jude Lentjes and Fran Bancroft want you to join their team of stewards.

The Margaret River Agricultural Show Exhibition Hall competitions return in 2023, with registrations opening online this week and closing 18 October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.