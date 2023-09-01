Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Spirit of Ireland runs deep at the HEART

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
September 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook will make its way to Margaret River HEART on September 28.
Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook will make its way to Margaret River HEART on September 28.

Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook is a show like no other and it's on its way to Margaret River HEART on September 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.