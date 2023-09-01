Spirit of Ireland runs deep at the HEART

Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook is a show like no other and it's on its way to Margaret River HEART on September 28.
With fiddles, Uilleann pipes, bazoukis, mandolins and whistles playing the greatest songs Ireland has ever produced, performed by virtuoso musicians.
This is a toe tapping, hand clapping and singalong show that will have you belly laughing, crying and raising your voice in a celebration of all things Irish
With songs ranging from 'The Dubliners' to 'The Pogues', performed by Paddy Montgomery (guitars, vocals, mandolin, bazouki), Gallie - (vocals, guitars, bazouki bodhran), Ruth Wise (fiddle, vocals), and Sam Davies (Uilleann pipes, vocals).
The show will land at the HEART's studio theatre from 7pm on Thursday September 28.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, as the bar will be open.
Tickets ($41 inc booking fee) and further details are available via: www.artsmargaretriver.com
