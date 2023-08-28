Unbeatable: Margaret River SHS takes 18th consecutive championship | Photos

The best of WA's surfing schools headed to Trigg Beach on Friday for the 2023 Think Mental Health WA School Surfing Titles.
Students from 25 metro and regional schools competed in small, clean conditions, with 68 teams taking to the water in both surfing and bodyboarding divisions.
For surfers, a win at Trigg Beach guarantees them a spot in the National Titles and the chance to compete against the best surfing schools from across the country.
Margaret River SHS continued their undefeated run, retaining the championship for the 18th consecutive year with six wins from the eight divisions contested - all surfing categories, and two bodyboarding finals.
Hard fought performances from Macklin Flynn and Cruz Sheridan gave Margaret River SHS the Senior Boys Surfing final, despite being pushed all the way by brothers Otis and Remy North from Cape Naturaliste College.
"It was a close final and I wasn't sure if we'd won," Macklin Flynn said.
"The North boys were ripping and it's always exciting to match up against them. I look forward to teaming up with Cruz over at Nationals this year."
Goofy footers Ruby Berry and Willow Hardy were the team to beat in the Senior Girls Surfing final, and managed to overcome Indie Siedmiogrodzki and Margot Fallourd from Shenton College.
"Willow and I have competed against one another for years and it's a nice change to surf with her rather than against her," Berry said.
"The school is really supportive of our surfing pursuits and it's nice to know that we now get a chance to surf together at the National Titles in Victoria."
Brothers Fynn and Reef Lange captured another victory for Margaret River in the Junior Boys Surfing, with their strong surfing pedigree steering them to victory ahead of fellow MRSHS students, Ace Flynn and Sid Englert.
"It's pretty special to surf with your brother and to qualify for the National Titles," Fynn said.
"I missed out on the State Team as an individual this year so this win means a lot to me and I can't wait to compete alongside my brother."
Mandurah Catholic College's Isla Wroth and Neco Higgins put up a valiant effort against Margaret River's Olive Hardy and Mia Jacobs in the Junior Girls Surfing final, who emerged victorious.
"The School Surfing Titles are amazing and I've had a lot of fun today," Jacobs said.
"I'm excited to compete with Olive and think we're a great chance at the National Titles."
Christchurch Grammar School won the Senior Boys Bodyboarding final, while Prendiville Catholic College won the Senior Girls Bodyboarding division.
Margaret River's Lenox Hayward and Kai Luttrell added another win to the school's tally in the Junior Boys Bodyboarding final.
"I didn't own a bodyboard prior to this event and I'm glad that Kai and I could help our school get the win," Hayward said.
Olive Hardy made special mention of her uncle Ryan Hardy following her win in the Junior Girls Bodyboarding alongside Indigo Dale.
"[He is] an amazing bodyboarder and I guess he's taught me a thing or two," she said.
Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks said Margaret River had once again proven itself the best surfing school in WA.
"Congratulations to all our teams and schools for making the state final and well done to those surfers who have now qualified to represent WA at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Victoria," he said.
Senior Boys Surfing:
Champion School: Margaret River SHS (Macklin Flynn & Cruz Sheridan) - 23.0
Runner Up School: Cape Naturaliste College (Otis North & Remy North) - 22.0
Senior Girls Surfing:
Champion School: Margaret River SHS (Ruby Berry & Willow Hardy) - 24.5
Runner Up School: Shenton College (Indie Siedmiogrodzki & Margot Fallourd) - 12.50
Junior Boys Surfing:
Champion School: Margaret River SHS 1 (Fynn Lange & Reef Lange) - 20.7
Runner Up School: Margaret River SHS 2 (Ace Flynn & Sid Englert) - 19.5
Junior Girls Surfing:
Champion School: Margaret River SHS (Olive Hardy & Mia Jacobs) - 23.50
Runner Up School: Mandurah Catholic College (Isla Wroth & Neco Higgins) - 15.0
Senior Boys Bodyboarding:
Champion School: Christ Church Grammar School (Sam Harding & Max Yeo) - 28.0
Runner Up School: Sacred Heart College (Finn Knox & Cash Nation) - 16.0
Senior Girls Bodyboarding:
Champion School: Prendiville Catholic College (Zoe Tinniswood & Emerson Cheeseman) - 20.0
Runner Up School: Shenton College (Indie Siedmiogrodzki & Margot Fallourd) - 14.50
Junior Boys Bodyboarding:
Champion School: Margaret River SHS (Lenox Hayward & Kai Luttrell) - 13.50
Runner Up School: Mandurah Catholic College (Sunny Higgins & Morris Singleton) - 12.0
Junior Girls Bodyboarding:
Champion School: Margaret River SHS (Olive Hardy & Indigo Dale) - 15.8
Runner Up School: St Mary's Anglican School for Girls (Florence Shaw and Amber Freestone) - 11.50
