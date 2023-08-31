Experts land in Margaret River for world-first judging

Nine expert wine judges have arrived in the region to judge Margaret River wines for the distinguished International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).
South Africa, Argentina, Turkey, Austria and Georgia have all welcomed IWSC judging in situ this year, but Margaret River is the only region in the world where judging will focus solely on one region's wine, instead of the whole country.
Margaret River Wine Association CEO Amanda Whiteland said it would also be the first time judging would take place outside of Europe, Africa or South America.
"Securing this amazing opportunity is massive," she said.
It reinforces Margaret River's reputation as a desirable destination producing high-quality and world class wines.
"Winning an IWSC medal holds significant prestige, and it can really boost the reputation and assist with sales of a wine."
The visit will give judges the opportunity to explore the region and gain an appreciation of the unique landscapes, and wine growing conditions.
In addition to the three days of judging at Clairault Streicker, judges will participate in masterclasses, wine tastings and cultural storytelling, as well as enjoying meals prepared by local chefs including, Ben Jacob of Lagoon Yallingup, Aaron Carr of Yarri and Ben Day of Cullen Wines.
Results will be announced to the exhibitors on the final day of judging at a sundowner in the Art Gallery at Vasse Felix, while UK trade will have the opportunity to taste the medal-winning wines at events in London in October and November.
