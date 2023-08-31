Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Experts land in Margaret River for world-first judging

Updated August 31 2023 - 11:35am, first published 10:25am
Nine expert wine judges have arrived in the region to judge Margaret River wines for the distinguished International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

