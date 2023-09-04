Pick your spot: Locals called to nominate favourite beach for cleanup

Registrations for the 2023 Tangaroa Blue WA Beach Clean-up have opened, with an exciting new format that is expected to encourage more volunteers and see more litter removed from local beaches.
The event takes place at beaches across the state, but in the South-West, Tangaroa Blue and Nature Conservation Margaret River Region are again teaming up on Sunday, October 15.
In previous years, one beach was selected as the site for volunteers to pick up plastic rubbish and litter.
But this year individuals, couples, families, groups of friends or workplace colleagues can nominate a favourite beach or coastal location and spend a couple of hours picking up litter.
It means that many smaller groups will be covering dozens of beaches, resulting in a much bigger impact and better outcome for the environment.
Afterwards, the Margaret River Brewhouse will host a 'Sip and Sort' event, with free snacks for volunteers from 3pm to celebrate their work, and for the litter to be sorted and recorded.
Nature Conservation's coastal officer Mandy Edwards urged surfers, hikers, fishers and anyone who enjoys the coast to help collect rubbish and keep the coast pristine.
"Our beaches are a playground for families, surfers and beach-lovers," she said.
"We're urging everyone to register your favourite beach or special location, and give just a couple of hours of your time to help keep it clean.
"Get in quick so you can secure your preferred spot, beach or coastal location."
Held in collaboration with national marine debris specialists Tangaroa Blue Foundation, the volunteer day will also feed valuable data into the Australian Marine Debris Initiative (AMDI) database.
Casey Woodward, who coordinates Tangaroa Blue's WA projects, said the data provided evidence required to incite real change.
"The AMDI is the largest marine debris database in the southern hemisphere and has clocked over 21 million entries," Casey said.
The data is used to identify rubbish hot spots and types of litter as well as lobby for better marine and coastal protection and conservation.
"We are so excited to again be partnering with Nature Conservation Margaret River Region and Margaret River Brewhouse," Casey said.
"Margaret River and its surrounds is where our organisation started 19 years ago and holds a special place in our hearts.
"We are really looking forward to connecting with the community and working together on a great citizen science event."
The beach clean-up compliments Nature Conservation's Caring for Coast program which coordinates a range of coastal restoration projects including brushing, revegetation and clean-ups.
"We are so grateful for the hundreds of volunteers that have contributed to our coastal projects and we're hoping the clean-up day will be no exception," Mandy Edwards said.
Register your beach and find out more at www.tangaroablue.org/wa-beach-clean-up-site-registration-form-2023 or follow the links at www.natureconservation.org.au.
