Kids making light work of beach study

September 4 2023 - 3:30pm
Students from Margaret River Primary School are working on a new app to help beach-goers identify hundreds of species of marine plants and animals. Picture: Trevor Paddenburg
They might only be 10 years old, but citizen scientist students from Margaret River Primary School are working on a new app to help beach-goers identify hundreds of species of marine plants and animals.

