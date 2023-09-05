Musèe de MRIS: School Open Day to celebrate all things France

As part of Margaret River Independent School's 2023 Open Day on Saturday September 16, the Year 6 class will celebrate French culture with a French Museum (Musèe de MRIS).
This year's Open Day theme is 'Celebrons La Francophonie' which means 'Let's celebrate the French-speaking world'. The event will showcase MRIS and its French programme.
Researched, planned and created by Year 6 students, the displays at the Musèe de MRIS will include a fromage board made from clay, a Québec Sugar Shack, Astérix and Hossegar Wave model.
There will also be live music, interactive activities, a French café, coffee and cake, and market stalls including retro jewellery, second hand clothing and books and Monet's Garden.
The event runs from 10am to 2pm.
A lunch of traditional French soup and baguettes will be on offer as well as crepes, croissants, cakes and coffee and of course a sausage sizzle!
All welcome. Child-friendly. Accepting cash and card.
For more info contact office@mris.wa.edu.au or 9757 7515
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.