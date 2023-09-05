Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Shire calls for Margaret River Surf Pro plan feedback

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
September 6 2023 - 7:00am
Members of the community will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the future of the Margaret River Pro, with the Shire of Augusta Margaret River opening a consultation period on the issue.

