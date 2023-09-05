Shire calls for Margaret River Surf Pro plan feedback

Members of the community will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the future of the Margaret River Pro, with the Shire of Augusta Margaret River opening a consultation period on the issue.
The Shire received an application from the World Surf League (WSL) Australasia to renew its planning permissions to run the event, which is one of only two Australian events on the WSL championship tour.
The Shire said the application proposed the use of reserves at Surfers Point and The Box in Prevelly and associated sites for parking on the corner of Caves Road and Gnarabup Oval.
"The application process gives us an opportunity to check in with the community and consider any feedback from last year's event," Coordinator of Planning Services, Matt Slocomb said.
Mr Slocomb said the event would continue to follow a similar structure to previous years.
"The Margaret River Pro has been running since 1985 and continues to attract large crowds to the region.
"We are really interested to hear what the community thinks about the proposal and encourage people to share their thoughts and ideas during the consultation process."
The WSL application is for 5 years from 2024 to 2028 inclusive, with the event to be held at Surfers Point for a maximum of 31 days between 1 March and 30 June each year - including set-up and dismantling.
The Shire said the World Surf League had also proposed to deliver a range of initiatives including the One Ocean restoration program, Rising Tides for young female surfers and promotion of local businesses and service providers.
For more information about the proposal and to provide feedback on the application visit www.yoursay.amrshire.wa.gov.au.
Queries can be directed to Don Bothwell dbothwell@amrshire.wa.gov.au or 9780 5213.
Submissions close Tuesday 26 September at 5pm.
