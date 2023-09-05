Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Rock stars return: Guitar festival lineup announced

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
The artist lineup has been announced for the upcoming 2023 Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival ahead of the festival weekend on October 6-8.

Local News

