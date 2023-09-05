Rock stars return: Guitar festival lineup announced

The artist lineup has been announced for the upcoming 2023 Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival ahead of the festival weekend on October 6-8.
This year's lineup boasts more than 60 performers in a series of live gigs, masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions at 8 venues around the region.
Festival director Dan White said he expected the festival would build on previous years of success, with a reputation for attracting guitar makers, retailers, players and enthusiasts from around the world keen to learn more about the craft and soak in the atmosphere.
Grammy-award winning performer, producer, and engineer Larry Mitchell will return to Margaret River for his second Strings Attached festival, while Indonesian blues legend Made Mawut will bring his dynamic and engaging style with lashings of old-school references from American Blues heavyweights.
Australian rock legends Abbe May and VDELLI are also on the lineup, along with Queensland-based 3x Golden Guitar winning guitarist, composer and producer Michel Fix, and South-West singer-songwriter Tracey Barnett.
As well as live performances, attendees can take in impressive displays of vintage guitars, quirky stringed instruments, amps, pedals and more - or learn about a career in the music industry from people in the know.
Strings Attached runs from October 6 to 8 in Margaret River, with festival HQ based at the Margaret River HEART. Final release passes are on sale now through Humantix. Day Passes and tickets to individual events will go on sale later this month.
For more visit www.stringsattachedfestival.com.au
